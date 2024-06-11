Manchester United are keen on signing Youssouf Fofana



Manchester United have set their sights on AS Monaco’s dynamic midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

According to Le10Sport, United are keen on bolstering their midfield options with the acquisition of the French international.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad depth ahead of the upcoming season, and Fofana has emerged as a prime target.

Le10Sport reports that United have been monitoring the 25 year-old for some time.

They have been impressed with his performances in Ligue 1, where he has consistently showcased his versatility and technical prowess.

Fofana, known for his robust defensive skills and ability to drive the ball forward, could provide United with the midfield solidity they have been seeking.

With question marks over the future of Casemiro, Fofana’s arrival could be crucial in maintaining balance in the squad.

The Frenchman’s ability to play both as a defensive midfielder and in a more advanced role makes him an attractive option.

His tactical flexibility and high work rate could complement the existing midfield setup, potentially forming a formidable partnership with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

However, United are not the only club vying for Fofana’s signature.

AC Milan and Juventus are also reportedly interested in the Monaco star, which could spark a bidding war this summer.

Both Serie A giants are looking to strengthen their midfield options, and Fofana’s versatility makes him a desirable target.

