Manchester United Keen On Signing This Fulham Star: What Will He Bring?

After playing his early football and breaking into the top level, Joao Palhinha made to switch to Fulham in the summer of 2022. He immediately established himself as a reliable player and emerged as a quality player in the middle of the park.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 06: Joao Palhinha of Fulham looks on during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on April 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Palhinha plays as a defensive midfielder and drives the game for his side. He positions himself well to find space between the lines and then distributes the ball. He is excellent at tackling and winning aerial duels. Not to forget, the player has natural leadership qualities.

The Portuguese did decently well in this term as well. He featured in 39 games and scored four times apart from providing an assist. He averaged 4.5 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, and 1.7 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

Manchester United’s alleged interest in Joao Palhinha is understandable as the club are expected to part ways with Casemiro ahead of the next season. Hence, the club are planning to sign a new midfielder to fill the space.

The signing of Palhinha could be a good move as he is an experienced campaigner. His addition will add the much-needed experience in the United’s midfielder. Moreover, the player has enough Premier League experience which would help him in settling well at the Old Trafford.

As the Red Devils are going through a transition period and hold many young players, they need more players who can guide well. The arrival of the 28-year-old will also help in that aspect as he proactively participates in guiding his teammates on the field.

Fulham reportedly want £60 million for the veteran midfielder. It will be interesting to see if United are willing to spend that much. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also tracking the player.