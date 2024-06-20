Manchester United Keen On Signing This Crystal Palace Star: What Will He Bring?

Guehi has been impressive over the past few seasons and has been one of the best centre-backs in the league. He featured in 29 games this season, assisting a goal. He averaged 1.2 tackles, 0.6 interceptions, and 3.3 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The English defender is technically sound and can adapt to different playing styles. He also has the physical ability to cope in all the leagues. He is a reliable guy when it comes to one-on-one situations and is also a great passer of the ball.

Manchester United’s alleged interest in Marc Guehi is understandable. The club recently lost Raphael Varane as a free agent and they need to bring a new name to fill the spot. In regards to the line, the pursuit of the former could be the right move.

Guehi has all the traits available to succeed at Old Trafford. He has English League experience and will adapt to the challenges easily. He has been impressive in recent years and should continue to improve his game under proper guidance.

The 23-year-old can be a long-term investment for the Red Devils. However, it has been learnt that Crystal Palace are reportedly seeking around £65 million to sanction the move. It’s quite overpriced and Manchester United will hope to get the player’s signature for a more reasonable price.