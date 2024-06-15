Manchester United Keen On Signing This Crystal Palace Star: What Will He Bring?

Manchester United are proactive in the market as they look to strengthen their unit ahead of next season. The Premier League club are keen on signing Crystal Palace star midfielder Eberechi Eze in the summer, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Eberechi Eze started his career at Queens Park Rangers but moved to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020. In a short span, he earned the faith of the management with his impressive glimpses. As he got more opportunities, he managed to establish himself as a reliable name.

Eze was excellent this season as well where he helped his side finish in the top half of the points table. He netted goals and provided six assists in 31 games. He averaged 2.8 shots, 1.9 key passes, and 2.5 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The 25-year-old plays primarily as an attacking midfielder but can also operate on the wings. He likes to play short passes, dribble or shoot to create goal-scoring opportunities. He is also effetive at taking set-pieces and free-kicks.

Manchester United understand the need to bolster their unit if they wish to fight for trophies next season. They had a below-par campaign despite winning FA Cup beating arch-rivals Manchester City. The inability to secure even a Champions League berth speaks a lot.

Hence, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for Eberechi Eze, who can help them secure more goals up front. Eze is an experienced name and can make instact impact upon his arrival. He is very skillful on the ball and his creativity in the final third will come handy.

However, United will have to beat Newcastle United to acquire the player’s signature. As far as money is concerned, the deal will take around £50 million. It shouldn’t be a big deal for them as they are looking to offload multiple players in the summer window.