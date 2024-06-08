Manchester United Keen On Signing This Bournemouth Player: What Will He Bring To The Club?

After short spells at three clubs, Milos Kerkez signed for Bournemouth last summer for an undisclosed fee. The player took no time to settle down at his new home and became a regular feature. He impressed everyone with his displays on the field.

Bournemouth's Hungarian defender #03 Milos Kerkez controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on April 13, 2024.

Kerkez went on to make 33 appearances this season, in which he scored no goal and assisted one. He averaged 1.7 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, and 1.8 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The Hungarian full-back is an attacking-minded player who likes to move forward. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet and always tries to get into space. He positions himself either to provide a key pass or shoot. However, the youngster needs to improve in his defensive aspects.

Manchester United need more options

Manchester United are looking for a left-back apart from signing a centre-back after the departure of Raphael Varane. The need for the former position surged as both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffered long injuries this season.

While Malacia missed the entire term, Shaw was restricted to just 12 Premier League games. Hence, relying on these two could turn costly in the next campaign. Therefore, the pursuit of Milos Kerkez should be seen as a must-move for the Red Devils.

The arrival of Kerkez will add depth and versatility to the position. The 20-year-old can be a good backup option considering his qualities. With time and proper guidance, he will surely improve and might transform into an elite name in the future.