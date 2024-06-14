Manchester United keen to agree new deal with Kobbie Mainoo amid Barcelona interest



It was a disappointing season for Manchester United but the team saved the best for last with a stunning FA Cup final triumph over arch-rivals Manchester City.

The 13th title victory came courtesy the young guns with Kobbie Mainoo scoring the team’s second and was the star of the show in his first major final.

Fans were excited to see the academy graduate become a regular part of the first team after a few fleeting glimpses in Erik ten Hag’s debut season. However, an unfortunate pre-season injury meant the 19-year-old missed out on four months of action.

He made his first start against Everton and did not look back since, going on to make 32 appearances in all competitions, registering five goals and one assist in the process.

Mainoo’s breakthrough season

The Stockport-born star displayed maturity beyond his years and the ability to pop up with big goals in crucial games even earned him a an international debut against Brazil and he is expected to play a big part in England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

His United teammates already think him to be a bonafide starter despite his young age and he has already seen his wages get doubled after a clause kicked in after becoming a first-team regular.

🔴 Infos #MUFC :

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #FCBarcelona are keen on Kobbie Mainnoo! Manchester United are aware of #Barça interest and are in talks with the player's representatives about a contract extension with a substantial increase in value. #mercato #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/msskfii8vt — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 14, 2024

INEOS are desperate to hold on to him moving forward and have greenlit a contract extension but the player is seemingly focussed on his international commitments for now but has planned to sign a new and improved deal after returning from Germany.

There has been reported interest from Barcelona with journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming the the 20-time English league champions are keen to ward off the Catalan giants’ increased inquisitiveness by agreeing a new deal as soon as possible.

Barca interest

“FC Barcelona are keen on Kobbie Mainoo! Manchester United are aware of Barça’s interest and are in talks with the player’s representatives about a contract extension with a substantial increase in value,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

There were absurd rumours flying around regarding an audacious swap deal involving Raphinha heading to Manchester but those are unlikely to ever be accepted.

Also, the Catalan giants are not in the pink of health when it comes to financial matters and despite their interest, Mainoo is expected to cost a bomb and they are in no position to come up with that sort of money.

But as the midfield genius’ displays keep improving, more and more clubs will start circling and the Old Trafford side need to get their house in order soon and agree that improved contract.

