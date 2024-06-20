Manchester United join race to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

Manchester United harbour an interest in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

The Red Devils have come off the back of one of their worst seasons defensively where they conceded a mammoth 85 goals in all competitions.

Raphael Varane is already leaving the club and players like Victor Lindelof are also heavily rumoured to be departing.

United have already made a bid for Jarrad Branthwaite and agreed personal terms but there is also a chance they will aim to bring in two centre backs.

Football 365 report that “Manchester United have joined Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Jules Kounde from FC Barcelona.”

Due to the Catalan club’s much publicised financial issues, “it may be ‘necessary to sell some key players’ and along with Kounde, Raphinha, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong are candidates to leave.”

“Regarding Man Utd’s interest in Kounde, it is said that the defender ‘will be sacrificed’ if the Premier League giants submit a substantial bid and an offer has already been ‘put on the table’.”

“According to sources, United would be willing to put 40 million euros (£33.8m) as an initial offer. For this price, Joan Laporta is clear: he is not selling.”

“However, if the 60 million (£50.7m) is reached, a figure more in line with what Barcelona paid for his signing, he will agree, against his will and that of Flick, to enter into a negotiation.”

The Frenchman’s ability to play centre back and right back could be an interesting option as United are aiming to sign in both positions but due to PSR rules, purchasing a versatile player is always an advantage.

“Koundé is most naturally a right-sided central defender, but he is sufficiently agile, athletic and technically gifted that he can also play perfectly well at right-back. Making lengthy, lung-busting runs, he performs there with the competence of a professional full-back.”

United have been previously linked to the player as one of four suitors looking to sign the player and he has also been said to fit United’s requirements perfectly.





