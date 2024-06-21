Manchester United Join Race To Sign This Aston Villa Star: Good Move By The Reds?

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer ahead as they look to build a strong squad for next season. As per the latest development, they have joined the race to sign Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran in the transfer window.

Duran was mostly used as a substitute throughout this season, where he featured in 37 games. He netted eight goals and provided no assist in the process. He averaged 0.8 shots, 0.2 key passes, and 0.1 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Colombian has strong physicality and neat finishing skills around the penalty box. He always remains a threat in the counter-attacking due to his playing style. With aerial dominance and defensive contributions, he remains a valuable pick in the team.

Should Manchester United sign Jhon Duran?

Manchester United need to reinforce their unit ahead of next campaign should they look to fight for all the trophies. However, their interest in Jhon Duran is a bit tough to digest due to the fact that they already possess Rasmus Hojlund in the striking position.

Even if the Red Devils want to bring a name who would compete with the Danish forward, they should go for an experienced campaigner. The pursuit of Duran makes little sense as he is 20 years old at present and would require consistent game time to improve his game.