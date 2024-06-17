Manchester United join Liverpool and West Ham United in the race for RB Salzburg’s Oumar Solet

With his contract due to expire in the summer of 2025, Oumar Solet (24) is one player to keep an eye on this summer, as RB Salzburg will look to cash in on the French centre-back, who is on the look for a new challenge this summer.

Four years after leaving Olympique Lyonnais, where he almost never got a chance to prove his worth, Solet is ready to step up and take his career to the next level. Being 24, the former French U20 international hasn’t been called up by Thierry Henry for the upcoming Olympics, but doesn’t need that to attract the interest of a lot of suitors. After having been close to join RC Lens & Napoli last winter, the Sang & Or came back last month, seeing the Salzburg centre-back as the perfect heir to Kevin Danso. However, a deal sounds less and less likely as they are facing fierce competition to sign the centre-back. After having attracted interest from Premier League outfits West Ham United and Liverpool in the last few months, it’s another European giants that are targeting him.

Having informed his clubs of his willingness to leave the club this summer, Solet might be attracted by Champions League football. According to a report from RMC Sport, Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen, surprising second-ranked Stuttgart, and Champions League finalist Borussia Dortmund are all tracking the French centre-back with a view to a move this summer. Bundesliga is often the easy choice for Austrian league’s players. However, Solet is tempted by the Premier League, while Manchester United has added him to their shortlist. The French outlet adds that another Premier League club has shown interest, while its identity didn’t leak. Salzburg is expected to allow Solet to leave should they receive an offer between €12M and €15M.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux