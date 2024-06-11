Manchester United intiate contact with Franco Mastantuono



Manchester United are said to have intiated contact for South American talent, Franco Mastantuono.

According to Sport (via Fichajes), The Red Devils aim to outpace rivals in the pursuit of the 16-year-old, who currently plays for River Plate and has a release clause of €45 million.

United’s interest in Mastantuono underscores their strategic focus on recruiting South American talent, a trend bolstered since the arrival of new ownership.

Despite limited first-team appearances for River Plate, Mastantuono has garnered interest from several European giants, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

United are to secure Mastantuono’s signing before his release clause potentially rises to €50 million in the final days of the transfer window.

Although the Premier League giants have not yet made direct contact with River Plate, they are determined to move quickly and stay ahead of the competition.

Real Madrid emerges as United’s primary competitor in this transfer race.

Known for their successful recruitment in the South American market, the Spanish club poses a significant challenge.

The teenager’s potential has already caught the eye of some of Europe’s elite clubs, highlighting his immense promise.

Mastantuono is a prodigious talent, excelling in every age group at River Plate and on the international stage.

Known for his dazzling dribbling, pinpoint passing, and brilliant ball-striking ability, he has consistently showcased his skills by scoring spectacular goals, reminiscent of his idol Lionel Messi.

The teenager thrives with the ball at his feet, effortlessly beating defenders one-on-one and creating scoring opportunities.

Securing his signature could provide United with a dynamic, long-term asset, potentially paying off in both sporting success and market value.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

