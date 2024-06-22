Manchester United interested in signing versatile Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori



Manchester United are reportedly keen on sealing a summer transfer for Bologna defender Ricciardo Calafiori.

Reinforcing the backline is believed to be one of United’s biggest priorities in the ongoing window and already, the club has started making moves to bring in signings.

Slightly more than a week ago, Erik ten Hag’s side tabled a bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. The offer was rejected but there’s an expectation that a second offer will be tabled soon.

It was revealed that United also established contact with Ligue 1 giants Lille to declare their interest in their 19-year-old defensive gem Leny Yoro.

Other alternatives under consideration at Old Trafford include Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Max Kilman (Wolves), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Trevor Chalobah (Chelsea), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) and Gleison Bremer (Juventus), just to mention a few names.

TuttoJuve now report that the Red Devils also want Calafiori.

Calafiori played a crucial role last season as Bologna secured Champions League football for the time since 1964, which is the last year they also won the Scudetto.

He made 30 Serie A appearances and helped Bologna keep a clean sheet in half of them. He also scored two goals in the process.

Alongside United, Juventus and Liverpool have also been strongly linked to the Italy international.

TuttoJuve note, “Riccardo Calafiori, Italy’s starter at Euro 2024 and a key player for Bologna, has attracted the attention of Manchester United. The 22-year-old defender has established himself as one of the most promising talents in European football and is also being followed closely by Juventus.”

“Bologna is asking for 40 million euros and United could satisfy the rossoblu.”

Calafiori would be a welcome addition to Erik ten Hag’s ranks. The Italian is not only solid defensively but also technically gifted,

He averages 69.35 passes per 90, which places him in the 80th percentile. He also makes 3.68 progressive passes per game, which is more than Lisandro Martinez, who averages 3.67 progressive passes.

Calafiori also registers 1.80 tackles, 1.92 interceptions and 2.84 clearances per 90.

(Stats obtained from Fbref)

An added advantage of having Calafiori is that he’s very versatile. He can play both on the left and right of central defence. When required, he can also ply his trade to great effect at left-back.







