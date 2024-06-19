Manchester United Interested In Signing This French Defender: One For The Future?

Manchester United are active in the market looking for a defender as they look to strengthen that area ahead of next season. According to French outlet RMC Sport, the Premier League club are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet.

Oumar Solet developed their football in the early days at Laval Academy before he moved to Lyon. However, he couldn’t cement his spot there and then joined Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2020. Luckily, he has made good progress over there in recent years.

Solet has been impressive on the field and has caught the attention of many. He featured in 28 games this season, scoring twice and providing an assist. He averaged 1 tackle, 0.7 interceptions, and 1 clearance per game (stats via whoscored).

The French centre-back is an aggressive-minded player. He enjoys the possession and likes to move forward with the ball. He has incredible dribbling skills and strong physicality. The player is also strong with his tackles and aerial duels.

Manchester United need reinforcement in the defence unit as they have lost Raphael Varane as a free agent. Even Jonny Evans is in the twilight of his career while Harry Maguire is on the wrong side of 30. Hence, they must sign a new centre-back in the summer.

The pursuit of Oumar Solet could be a fitting move as he is a quality defender. He would be a good addition to Erik ten Hag‘s style of play. The defender’s abilities on the ball and aggressive nature will enhance the overall performance of the team.

Interestingly, Red Bull Salzburg are ready to part ways with the Solet for just €12-15 million as his contract expires next season. Needless to mention it will be a bargain deal considering the qualities of the player, who is yet to hit his peak years.