Manchester United interested in Real Madrid target Leny Yoro

Manchester United are admirers of Real Madrid target Leny Yoro and are interested in bringing the player to Old Trafford this summer. The 18-year-old is highly rated by various other European sides such as PSG and Liverpool, who could also provide competition for the Frenchman’s signature.

Reports emerged from Spain last week suggesting that United have already tabled a €60m bid for Yoro, however according to The Athletic these reports are wide of the mark. Despite this, the Premier League side are keen on bringing the defender to the club to replace veteran Raphaël Varane, who has now departed.

The Red Devils have made it their priority to sign a central defender, with the club looking to move on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf. Real Madrid have been monitoring the situation of Yoro for some time and have identified him as a priority target for this summer. However, Los Blancos will not overpay for the centre back and don’t intend to pay over €35m.

Yoro’s preferred destination is thought to be Madrid, and the club are expected to make a bid for the player in the coming days.

Rajan Sangha | GSFN