Manchester United are interested in PSG’s Manuel Ugarte

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte (23). The English club are keen to bolster a number of positions this summer as they look to improve on a season that was generally disappointing despite securing European football by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Their midfield has been a problem area for a while with Casemiro (32) approaching the end of his career and Sofyan Amrabat (27) struggling with consistency. There is a sense that the club would like to bring in another recruit to play alongside the impressive Kobbie Mainoo (19)

Manuel Ugarte’s uneven season at PSG

Ugarte would be a young and combative presence to add to the side, but there remain some question marks about his suitability at the top level. He excelled in the early parts of his debut season with PSG after he made the €60 million move from Sporting but struggled to find a consistent place in the starting eleven for the French champions by the end of the campaign.

