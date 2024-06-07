Manchester United interested in €20m-rated Khéphren Thuram

With just one year remaining on his contract at OGC Nice, Khéphren Thuram (23) is expected to depart the club. Despite a difficult season with Le Gym, the midfielder is nonetheless garnering interest from some of Europe’s elite, according to L’Équipe.

Thuram, amidst interest from teams such as Liverpool, chose to remain at Nice last season. However, it was a difficult campaign, in which he failed to consolidate his place in the France squad ahead of Euro 2024. There had been fears that the interested parties would not be of the same calibre, as a result, this summer, however, that is not the case, according to L’Équipe.

Manchester United, who share the same INEOS owners as Nice, are interested in Thuram, as are AC Milan and Juventus, who consider him as a potential replacement for Adrien Rabiot, should he leave the Serie A side on a free transfer. L’Équipe understands that Thuram will cost between €20m-30m this summer, as there is just one year remaining on his deal with Le Gym.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle