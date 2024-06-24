Manchester United interested in 17-year-old Swindon Town wonderkid Botan Ameen



Manchester United are reportedly at least one of two Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on Swindon Town’s attacking prospect Botan Ameen.

United have an extensive and rich history of bringing in young players before developing and nurturing them to potentially become world-class superstars.

The Red Devils boast one of the most famous and successful academies in the world football, the evidence of which can be seen in the current constitution of Erik ten Hag’s senior set-up.

The likes of Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are all key players within the Dutchman’s ranks. Last season, teenage duo Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo were almost undisputed starters, with both of them scoring at Wembley as United beat Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup final.

It has been repeatedly stated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are keen on the club adopting a youth-focused transfer strategy that marks a break from United’s past approach of recruiting already-established players past their peak years.

Already, the 20-time English champions have secured the services of youngsters like Silva Mexes and James Overy.

According to The Daily Mail, it now appears that United want another gem – Ameen of Swindon City.

17-year-old Ameen played a crucial role as Swindon knocked United out of the fourth round of this year’s FA Youth Cup. On that occasion, he bagged a sensational brace.

The striker was also instrumental as Swindon dumped Sunderland out of the competition in the fifth round. They would eventually be beaten by Bristol City in the quarter-final.

In total, Ameen registered three goals in the four FA Cup youth matches he featured in.

The Mail explain about United’s interest in the forward, “Botan Ameen was called up by Iraq to play for their U20s in the Asia Cup qualifiers this month and he has been watched recently by Manchester United and Wolves among others.”

He was previously on the books of Queens Park Rangers before he was released by them and picked up by Swindon.







