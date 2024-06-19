Manchester United have interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Jader Duran

Manchester United are reportedly attempting to steal Aston Villa striker Jhon Jader Duran from under the noses of Chelsea.

The Red Devils are desperate for a boost in the goalscoring department as they regularly struggled to hit the back of the net in the past season.

United are reportedly preparing a bid for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee as they aim to provide support for young frontman Rasmus Hojlund, who had to lead the line by himself for the majority of his debut campaign.

United have also been linked to strikers such as Viktor Gyökeres and Ivan Toney, but the links to these two options have been sparse in recent weeks.

Colombian radio station Antena 2 report that “in the last few hours, it has been revealed that Manchester United and Fulham in the Premier League would also be among the options” who are interested in signing Duran.

Chelsea have held an interest in the player for some time but it has become clear that “the Colombian’s negotiations with the Londoners are at a standstill and both would enter into the bidding for his signing.”

“However, it is worth remembering that Aston Villa will not let one of its best players go easily at the end of the season. The Villains have stated that he will remain at the club unless someone pays his release clause of around €40 million.”

Duran played 37 games in all competitions and scored eight goals in total, in what was his debut season in England.

The Villa forward is currently part of the Colombian national team that is preparing for the COPA America that starts later this week.

The 20 year old has been described as a player who “has become one of the most outstanding players of the Colombian National Team” and he is part of a group of young players in the squad who will secure big moves in the future.

He has also been credited with possessing “fantastic physical traits” and “he is really good in aerial battles and great at protecting the ball with his body. He is also quite quick and a regular danger to make runs in behind the opposition defence.”

However, it must also be said that the player has hardly set the Premier League alight yet so fans might find the prospect of a deal somewhat underwhelming even if he were only to be back up for Hojlund.





