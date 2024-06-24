Manchester United intend to active forward’s release clause

Manchester United are in talks with the representatives of Joshua Zirkzee after revealing their intention to activate the Bologna forward’s release clause.

Zirkzee can be signed for a fee of €40m (£33.8m) and Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United have informed the player’s representatives that they are prepared to meet that figure.

The 23-year-old scored 11 league goals last season as Bologna secured a top-five finish and Champions League qualification, with the forward’s performances earning him the Serie A Young Player of the Season award for 2023-24.

AC Milan and Arsenal have also discussed moves for Zirkzee, who is currently with the Netherland squad at Euro 2024.

The 6ft 4in forward led all strikers in Serie A for successful take-ons last season and Manchester United view Zirkzee as competition and cover for Rasmus Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag wants to add a forward to his squad to ease the burden on Hojlund, who scored 16 times in all competitions during his debut season at Old Trafford. United are without a like-for-like alternative to the Denmark international with Anthony Martial departing as a free agent this summer.

Zirkzee began his career in the academy at Bayern Munich and made 17 senior appearances for the Germans, before joining Bologna after a successful loan spell at Anderlecht.

