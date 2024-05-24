Manchester United should take inspiration from Man City’s 10-year journey to serial winners

Sir Jim Ratcliffe said he aimed to knock City off their perch in three years but it will likely take as long as 10 years to re-establish United to the shape they were in when Sir Alex Ferguson stood down - Simon Peach/PA Wire.

“I think we are going to step through some challenges, some twists and turns along the way, but ultimately everyone in this football club, including the owners, believes the next 10 years and the vision for the next 10 years is the most important part. But you can’t do that with the flick of a switch. You have to do things over a period of time.”

That was Garry Cook, the former Manchester City chief executive, speaking in late 2008 in the months after their Abu Dhabi takeover about the club’s 10-year plan to become a dominant force in English and European football.

At the time, Manchester United were the seemingly impregnable Premier League and European champions and had someone suggested then that, more than a decade and a half on, the roles of the two clubs would effectively have been reversed there would doubtless have been a few sniggers of laughter within the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

Yet that is now the reality and, as the two rivals prepare to meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley for the second successive season but with wildly diverging trajectories, it is United who are talking in similar terms to the way City were in the infancy of their Abu Dhabi led regime.

Back in February, shortly after his £1.3 billion deal for a 27.7 per cent stake in United and complete control of football operations was finalised, Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke boldly about knocking City “off their perch” in three years. It was not, he said, a 10-year plan because fans would “run out of patience if it was a 10-year plan”.

Garry Cook right spoke about a 10-year plan to make City the No 1 team in England back in 2008 and his timetable was about right - PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

And he is correct in one sense. Should United address their more immediate recruitment issues, make a handful of transformative signings over the next couple of summers and get the manager and set-up right, it is not unfeasible that in a few years they could once again be top of the pile. All the more so perhaps if Pep Guardiola was to leave City at the end of next season, and the Premier League manage to make those financial charges – which City deny – stick.

After all, City won the Premier League title just 3½ years after their Middle East buy-out, pipping United, as it happened, to the championship on goal difference while Sir Alex Ferguson was still manager. Back in 2008, that would scarcely have seemed possible. Look, equally, at how Arsenal have got their ducks in a row to narrow the gap to City over the past two seasons. Or Liverpool previously.

So United fans, even as they survey the wreckage of a torrid campaign and shudder at the 31-point gap to serial champions City and the holes in the team, will know that things can change.

But for United to get back to anywhere near where they were in winning five titles in Ferguson’s final seven seasons and reaching three Champions League finals in four years – or the rarefied position City now occupy – there is understood to be an acceptance within the club that it will require a much longer-term vision. A 10-year view, with an enormous amount of work to do between times. The next decade to bring true correction to the previous decade and once more create a club, on and off the pitch, that is a standard bearer.

Ferguson led Manchester United to three Champions League finals in four seasons from 2008 - Paul Gilham/Getty Images

City felt it would take that amount of time to start unseating the United empire Ferguson had built and now the shoe is on the other foot. Did Ferguson’s retirement help City’s process? It did not hurt, of course, although more as a consequence of the damage United began to inflict on themselves and this sense of two clubs being placed on a converging path. A Guardiola exit and successful Premier League case could yet assist United’s rebuild in a similar way but no one at Old Trafford appears to be under any illusions that primarily they must get their own house in order for sustained success – and not merely a brief flirtation with it – to once again materialise.

Off the pitch, there is a stadium and training ground to redevelop – or re-imagine entirely. But, more pressingly, there are the key building blocks around recruitment, a sales strategy, the academy, coaching, style of play and culture that have to be put in place before United can start to meaningfully break the vicious circle within which they have been operating for too long and move towards the virtuous circle that exists at City.

Take Sergio Agüero’s exit at City in 2021, for example. When City chose to release Agüero, jokes flew around that had United been presented with the same headache they would probably have given the Argentina striker a new three-year contract. But it is easy to look at that situation and forget that Agüero’s departure coupled with City’s refusal to meet Tottenham’s £150 million demands for Harry Kane left Guardiola without a No 9 the following season and forced to play with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva as false nines in a modified system.

City knew they had a good chance of landing Erling Haaland the following year but they could only go into that 2021/22 campaign without a recognised striker because they had a coach and squad with the vision, confidence, quality and cohesion to pull it off.

By contrast, United started this season with one inexperienced striker on their books (Rasmus Hojlund) and an unreliable, injury prone understudy (Anthony Martial) and, combined with other foundation issues, a lack of goals has unsurprisingly been a problem throughout. It is a small lens into the wider challenges at play.

Three years from now, United could look and feel very different, and their fans will certainly hope so. But an overarching plan to get United back on top – and ensure they stay there – will likely take a lot longer.

