Manchester United injury update: Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, Luke Shaw latest news and return dates

Manchester United have had a miserable week for injuries with two key players ruled out for some time and potentially a third joining them.

Rasmus Hojlund is set to make “two to three weeks” after picking up a muscle injury, days after Luke Shaw’s season may have been prematurely ended after a muscle injury of his own.

Saturday’s home loss to Fulham saw Casemiro suffer a clash of heads, and will now be assessed over the coming days. Erik ten Hag now has up to eight first-team players ruled out.

Here is your latest update of Man Utd injury news and return dates...

Rasmus Hojlund will miss the Manchester derby next month (AFP via Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund

The striker could be sidelined until after next month’s international break after picking up a muscle injury.

It is a huge blow for United as the striker was finally hitting consistent form after arriving in the summer, having scored in six consecutive games.

"It's a small injury, two to three weeks, that's what happened," Ten Hag told reporters. "That is the risk playing high intensity, training; it's not a big injury, but he has to wait now for two to three weeks."Potential return date: Brentford (A) on March 30, 2024

Casemiro

Casemiro is set to be further assessed over the coming days after clash of heads with Fulham’s Harrison Reed during Saturday’s loss at Old Trafford.

The midfielder was forced off after the collision early in the second half after receiving extensive treatment on the pitch

"I don't know if it's concussion but it's definitely head to head," Ten Hag said after the game, "I actually don't know [the issue] but he had to come off. He had to come off so we have to speak with the doctor, and the medical team, to see how he's doing.

"He couldn't continue the game. We have all seen that. We had to take him off and, hopefully, he's better by tomorrow."

Potential return date: Unknown

Luke Shaw

The left-back could be sidelined for the rest of the season, throwing his involvement at Euro 2024 into doubt.

Shaw was withdrawn at half-time against Aston Villa but days later deemed fit enough to start in the win over Luton only to be forced off before half-time.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Ten Hag was unsure over the severity of the injury but added: “Clearly, when you come off, it doesn’t look great."

United are yet to confirm the true extent of the injury but this week issued a statement confirming the defender will be sidelined for the foreseeable.

“Luke Shaw has sustained a muscle injury and will be out for an extended period,” it read. “Further assessment is still needed to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Luke Shaw trudged off before half-time against Luton (REUTERS)

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez has been out since suffering knee ligament damage against West Ham at the start of the month, with the defender expected to be out for eight weeks.

A return in April is likely being targeted, with United travelling to Stamford Bridge on April 3 and then hosting Liverpool a few days later, in what is a crucial week for the club.

Ten Hag said: “It is a big setback for Licha. He is very disappointed, but he is a fighter and he will back, he will be back stronger. We think he will still be back by the end of the season.”

Potential return date: April 2024

A miserable first season at Old Trafford shows no sign of improving for Mason Mount, who remains on the sidelines.

He has been out with a calf injury since November and while he has at points returned to training, Ten Hag revealed ahead of the trip to Luton that Mount is still “some weeks” away from a return.

Potential return date: March 2024

Mason Mount has started just four Premier League games this season (PA)

It had been expected that Tyrell Malacia would make a January return for United, but he has still not played for the club this season.

A knee injury has required two operations, the second after a setback in December. Like Mount, he is not yet close to making a first-team return.

Potential return date: March 2024

Aaron Wan-Bissaka pulled out of training ahead of United’s win over Villa, having not played since the Tottenham match more than a month ago.

“[He] will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in the training,” Ten Hag said on Friday.

Potential return date: March 2024

It remains to be seen whether Anthony Martial plays again for the club.

The Frenchman, who is out of contract in the summer, is on the sidelines after groin surgery and is not expected back until April at the earliest.

Potential return date: April 2024