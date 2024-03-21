Manchester United injury update: Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Luke Shaw latest news and return dates

Bruno Fernandes has eased concerns that he suffered an injury in Manchester United’s win over Liverpool.

The Red Devils overcame bitter rivals Liverpool in an FA Cup thriller on Sunday, teeing up a winnable semi-final with Championship side Coventry.

But it was revealed post-match that Alejandro Garnacho has been carrying an issue lately, with the likes of Luke Shaw and Casemiro currently featuring on a hefty injury list.

Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund did at least return for the Old Trafford victory.

Here is your latest update of Man Utd injury news and return dates...

Bruno Fernandes

United’s captain was notably limping throughout the closing stages of the win over Liverpool, when he was left playing as a makeshift centre-back.

However, he has since confirmed that he was dealing with cramp and tiredness in extra time.

Potential return date: Saturday March 30, vs Brentford

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho was one of the heroes on Sunday, forcing the save from which Scott McTominay scored the opener before assisting Amad Diallo’s late winner.

The Man Utd star’s brother confirmed after the game the winger had been dealing with a hamstring complaint in the build-up to the game.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Garnacho has trained 2 days this week due to a hamstring injury. Still he is there running 120 minutes and giving the winning assist. I'm proud of you BIG BRO.”

There was no update from Ten Hag after the game, so the severity of the injury remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Luke Shaw

Key defender Luke Shaw may be unlikely to play again this season due to a muscle injury.

“Luke Shaw has sustained a muscle injury and will be out for an extended period,” read a club statement in February.

“Further assessment is still needed to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Casemiro

It has been a season of frustration for Casemiro, with various issues causing him to miss 17 games.

The vastly experienced Brazilian midfielder was ruled out before the game with Liverpool on Sunday with a muscle injury and his return date is unclear.

"It does [affect us] because Casemiro is very experienced and a very important player for us in organisation, also on the ball, he brings composure to the team and he can bring great passes to bring our frontline into great positions, especially with the three with their immense speed,” said Ten Hag.

"You miss, of course, a passer like Casemiro."

Potential return date: Unknown

Lisandro Martinez

Like Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez has missed much of the campaign through injury. A knee issue suffered in February was expected to rule him out of action until April, though the defender has been called up to the Argentina squad for their friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Potential return date: April 2024

Martinez suffered a knee injury in February (Getty Images)

Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season following his surprise return to the club last summer. The Northern Irishman has established himself as a key player under Ten Hag.

Evans was injured in training the day before the win over Liverpool and Ten Hag was uncertain about when he could return.

“We had two players on the pitch, they were not 100 per cent, Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford, and they gave everything, as the whole team gave everything. I can't tell you [if they will miss matches]. Finally they had to come off, but I [would have] preferred to keep them."

Potential return date: Unknown

Altay Bayindir

Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is expected to be ruled out of action with a muscle problem until after the international break.

"Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will miss Sunday's Emirates FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool due to injury," read a statement on the club's official website last week.

"The 25-year-old, who made his Reds debut in the fourth round at Newport County, has a muscle strain which is expected to keep him out for around two weeks."

Potential return date: March 2024/April 2024

Omari Forson

Teenager Omari Forson made his first United start against Fulham in February but has not been able to build on it since due to an unspecified injury.

Potential return date: Unknown

Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia has not played at all this season due to an unspecified injury.

"Malacia will take some more weeks,” said Ten Hag earlier this month.

“Yeah, he had setbacks during his rehab process. It takes too long, it's bad for him. Bad for us. But now, we turned a point and it's positive, he will return soon on the pitch. I don't think then it will take long before he's returning in the team training."

Potential return date: Unknown

Anthony Martial

Coming towards the end of his contract, it seems Anthony Martial is facing a fight to ever play for United again. Groin surgery in January was expected to rule him out until April.

Potential return date: April 2024