Manchester United Make Initial Contact For Liverpool Target

Manchester United have touched base with Lille in their pursuit of Liverpool target Leny Yoro this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been Manchester United’s primary centre-back target but talks with Everton have been frustrating.

There is no indication that Everton are open to dropping their £70m asking price, a figure Manchester United are not prepared to spend on a single player this summer.

The club are now looking at alternatives and they have lit a fire to their pursuit of Lille defender Yoro.

It has been claimed that initial talks have taken place between Manchester United and Lille over a potential deal for the teenage defender.

Yoro is considered a prodigious talent in European football and is wanted at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as well.

Liverpool are also interested in exploring a deal to sign the young centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Yoro has been expected to join Real Madrid but the Spanish giants are not prepared to meet Lille’s more than £50m asking price.