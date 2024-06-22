Manchester United make initial contact with Lille over star linked with summer exit

Lille’s highly-rated Leny Yoro is among several centre-backs Manchester United are looking at, with Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite remaining a primary target.

Branthwaite’s big move to United is in doubt unless Everton drop their £70million demands for his signature. That is the only hurdle preventing a deal from materialising since personal terms have been agreed with the player.

While attempts have already been made to sign Branthwaite, including an offer worth £35m plus add-ons which was rejected, it sounds like United are moving on with other targets.

According to Sky Sports, United have made initial contact with Lille over the signing of Yoro.

Yoro, 18, is attracting interest from Real Madrid but it remains to be seen if the European champions will move for him this summer.

The report adds that United will not go back in for Branthwaite unless they receive assurances that Everton are willing to lower their demands.

Centre-back is thought to be a priority position, with Raphael Varane leaving as a free agent and Victor Lindelof attracting interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Yoro isn’t the only Lille star on United’s radar

Embed from Getty Images

United are among the Premier League clubs interested in Lille forward Jonathan David, who has entered the final year of his contract.

The Canadian is currently competing at the 2024 Copa America, after losing the opening match 2-0 against a Lisandro Martinez-inspired Argentina side.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is the one to watch at the moment…

