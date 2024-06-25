Manchester United identify Joao Gomes as the perfect defensive midfield transfer target



Manchester United have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes as a transfer target this summer.

Following a tumultuous season, United appear to be in desperate need of signing a holding midfielder who can help with the team’s attacking build-up while also dropping back to support his defence.

While Casemiro has filled that role since arriving at the club two seasons ago, the Brazilian’s form dropped dramatically last season, rendering him unreliable. It now appears as if he may be heading out the door this summer, perhaps to Saudi Arabia.

Sofyan Amrabat was signed on loan from Fiorentina at the beginning of last season, with the Moroccan appearing set to be an alternative to the Brazilian. However, his performance was largely a mixed bag. It’s now unclear whether United will look to keep him past his loan spell.

Given United’s lack of options, the club seem set to try and find a midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Benfica star Joao Neves is one up-and-coming talent that United have been keeping an eye on. He recently rejected a contract offer from Benfica, handing United a significant boost, but his release clause seems to be beyond United’s reach as of now.

West Ham United’s Edson Álvarez has also been linked with United, however, the Mexico captain suffered a troubling injury at the Copa America, meaning United may have to rethink their approach should his setback be of a serious nature.

United are continuing their search for that ideal midfielder, with Journalist Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT that United now have their eye on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

“We also know that Joao Neves, the young, 19-year-old midfielder, is appreciated by Manchester United and also Arsenal, but Benfica expect a 120 million euros release clause to be paid. So that one is a bit more problematic,” Jacobs explained.

“There’s Joao Gomes at Wolves, another name that Manchester United really like,” Jacobs confirmed, asserting: “So what we’re sort of seeing predominantly is a recruitment approach in a lot of positions at Manchester United towards proven Premier League quality.”

Gomes was quite the physical presence at Wolves last season, making an average of 3.8 tackles per game in his 34 Premier League appearances, outpacing Casemiro’s 3.3 tackles per game and far outperforming Amrabat who made 1.3 tackles per game.

He also made 5.4 ball recoveries per match, again beating both Casemiro (5.3) and Amrabat (2.9). He was also the most effective of the three at possession won – he had an average of 0.8 while Casemiro and Amrabat scored 0.1 and 0.2 respectively.

Notably, Gomes earned a spot in Brazil’s starting 11 for their opening Copa America match against Costa Rica last night. The Brazilian produced a classy performance in the goalless draw, completing 97% of his passes, five tackles, and also had a 100% dribbling rate , not to mention that he won his only aerial duel of the night and seven of nine ground duels (Sofascore).

Given his proven Premier League experience and suitable profile for a defensive midfield role, Gomes will no doubt be a player that United will want to keep an eye on as he continues his Copa America journey, specifically with an eye toward signing him for next season.

