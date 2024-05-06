Manchester United humiliated in 4-0 thrashing by Crystal Palace

For Manchester United, a crumbling team led by a sinking manager, this was a night that provided so many snapshots of chaos that, by the end, it was hard to keep track of them all. Where do you even start? Perhaps with the Crystal Palace goals, all four of them, or the sight of Erik ten Hag standing helplessly on the touchline as they flew in?

Or you could look at the players, dishevelled and disinterested, and the individual moments which demonstrated how badly they were beaten here. The image of Casemiro flat out on the floor, for example, as younger and stronger men ran away from him. Or Antony screaming at a team-mate in a fruitless attempt to deflect from his own errors.

So many small moments of ineptitude, all adding up to paint a wider picture as United’s bad season threatens to become a genuinely disastrous one. The Premier League table now has them in eighth, out of reach of the European places and with little hope that anything might change for the better in the remaining weeks of this campaign. This was their 13th loss of the campaign, a club record.

Ten Hag must know that his hopes of remaining in his job are vanishing, if not already vanished. And that is assuming he even wants to remain. Few would blame him for feeling otherwise, especially amid suggestions in the German press that Bayern Munich are interested.

This shell of a United team are now in genuine danger of missing out on European football. That would be a terrible outcome for Ten Hag on a personal level, and also for United as a club. No one was watching this collapse at Palace and thinking of the balance sheet but it could ultimately hit them there, too.

It says so much about the current United that Palace were regarded by many as the favourites before this game, and that they went out and played like it. It was Oliver Glasner’s Palace, not United, who played the big-team football, exchanging passes and flicks and attacking at every opportunity, with the brilliant Michael Olise leading the way.

United humiliated: Latest reaction...

More damning Carragher analysis – ‘The Under-23s wouldn’t have lost 4-0 tonight’

No Manchester United team should be losing 4-0 to Crystal Palace. I get the injury issues, but Manchester United’s under-23s will have been coached, come through the academy and taught how to play. I think if Manchester United’s under-23s played against Crystal Palace tonight, they still wouldn’t have lost 4-0 tonight.

It was all too much for this United great

Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 6, 2024

Well played Man Utd...ahem...

tariq panja (@tariqpanja) May 6, 2024

Carragher on Casemiro (who had a harrowing evening...)

“He is too good a player to put in a performance like that and be laughed at by Crystal Palace. He is too good to do that, he needs to leave [this level].”

Erik ten Hag speaks to Sky Sports – ‘I take responsibility for that’

On the defeat...

“It’s clear, it’s obvious [we’re] under performing. We didn’t act how we want to do it. It was by far not good enough. The fans were behind us and we should have kept fighting as they fans did.”

On reasons for the humiliation...

“There are always reasons. Backline [has] huge problems but we have to deal with it better than we did.”

On the poor defending for the first goal...

“Five players, that goal should not have happened. We give clear instructions as to how to defend this [goal]. We got hammered...very poor defending...You cant put this on one player, it was a team performance. [The first goal came from a] throw in, we concede the first goal, that’s the team. We didn’t adapt.”

On possibly not qualifying for Europe...

“We have nine points to play for and have to fight for those nine points.”

On his own position...

“I will keep fighting, I prepared the team in the best way I could, it wasn’t good enough, I take responsibility for that.”

On Jason Wilcox’s support...

“He’s my sounding board, he will be. At the end of the day, I have to do it with the players that are available.”

On whether he can turn it around...

“All season, we have huge problems and by now, this is the fourth defeat in this calendar year, so that’s not a lot and every time, we had huge problems and many times, we sort it out. Today, we didn’t.”

On whether he’s the right man to take this team forward (if he makes it to the summer...)...

“Absolutely, if we have right players available. [Today] we miss almost the whole backline, then we have problems.”

On borrowed time? It was another harrowing day as Manchester United manager for Erik ten Hag - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Christian Eriksen speaks to BBC Sport – ‘We weren’t good enough’

On the defeat...

“A big disappointment. We just had an off-day and we weren’t in it.”

On whether the injury list hampered them...

“It is what it is. We can’t really change the injury things. We have to do what we can on the pitch to change it. Today it didn’t matter who we played. Everyone could have done better.”

On explanations for the humiliation...

“I don’t know what the conclusion is for how it went. We weren’t good enough. We tried to do what we could but we were not good enough. We’ll take the blame as players.”

That was...

...the first time Palace have done the double over Man Utd in their history.

History made - Palace players have every right to celebrate that win - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

Palace stars Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze speak to Sky Sports – ‘We could have won by more’

Olise on the win...

“A good night for us, we’re working hard, and we know what we can bring to the table at home in front of these fans.”

Olise on playing with Eze...

“He’s a top player, he brings a lot. You can see by his two goals today, you see the quality he has got. You want to play with players like this and the quality he has got is incredible so we enjoy playing together.”

Eze On Olise...

“He brings a lot of quality - he was incredible tonight.”

Eze on beating Man Utd in the manner they did...

“It says a lot, it’s a big statement. We’re not surprised, we know what we can do, we have a lot of quality in the dressing room.”

Eze on whether they could have won more than 4-0...

“I think so...I’ve missed a few chances today and I was probably not as clinical as I should have been but again, you can see we are creating chances, we are not worrying about what is going on behind us. We are attacking, we’re aggressive and we are going to continue to create chances for sure.”

Former Man Utd player Ashley Young on Sky Sports...

“There was just nothing from Manchester United.”

Man Utd fans look away now...

Here are two shocking stats.

81

Manchester United have conceded 81 goals in all competitions this season, their most in a single campaign since 1976-77 (also 81).

13

Manchester United have now suffered 13 Premier League defeats for the first time in their history.

Jonny Evans was just one player, among many, who had a game to forget - Getty Images/Alex Panting

Jamie Carragher

Is almost dumfounded as to how bad that United performance was.

As the players walk off the pitch, doing that annoying talking behind their hands thing, the Sky Sports pundit says...

“Just get off the pitch. Stop talking behind your hands, they’re probably talking about another player, just get off the pitch, shut up and get in. You’ve been beat 4-0. Honestly, embarrassing.”

@Carra23 was not happy with the Manchester United players at full-time

FT: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

United’s season reaches a fresh nadir, and they are in serious danger of finishing eighth and missing Europe altogether.

The more positive side of the coin is Palace’s performance. They are now unbeaten in five games and have beaten Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle in the space of the month. Glasner’s gameplan spot on, and their gems Wharton, Olise and Eze shone against limited restistance.

Ten Hag will point to injuries - starting Evans and Casemiro at centre-back in 2024 is a sorry state of affairs - but that is the kind of night that gets managers the sack. It should retire Casemiro.

95 minutes: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

More flicks and tricks from Palace in the final third, but Ayew was slipping as he took the shot on, and it deflected through to Onana. As Alan Smith says on commentary, Palace are toying with United’s players, they look like they belong in a different division.

92 minutes: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

Édouard hits the post after Casemiro loses yet another duel. Onana was rooted and looks down at the turf to suggest his foot was struck. Great effort from the Palace substitute.

90 minutes: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

Close to a fifth Palace goal. United losing the ball on the edge of the area, and Casemiro flops to the ground again with a laughable attempt of a tackle. Édouard almost picked out Ayew with the pull-back.

Six minutes of stoppage time for United to endure.

88 minutes: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

Édouard and Amrabat have some verbals. At least United’s substitute has put himself about at tried to look angry with the predicament. Thoughts already to turning to what Jamie Carragher and Ashley Young have to say about this in the Monday Night Football studio...they will have started their long run-up.

84 minutes: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

Michael Olise is hunting for his hat-trick, but he cannot quite work the yard for the shot. It came after another sustained spell of Palace possession and pressure, United unable to get out.

Glasner is subbing Olise and Eze: Palace’s star pair get the standing ovations they richly deserve. Ayew and Schlupp are the players to replace them. The Palace manager making sure his best attackers are ready for Wolves next.

81 minutes: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

Ten Hag has given a youngster a runout: Ethan Wheatley is on for Hojlund up front, and he is wearing the No 84 shirt.

Palace with another attack. Munoz’s shot is blocked by Amrabat and deflects behind for a corner.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts

78 minutes: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

Palace making another change: Marc Guehi is on for his first appearance in three months. Palace’s team getting even stronger as the end of the season approaches. It would be fascinating to see Glasner have a proper crack next season with Guehi, Olise and Eze but I’m not sure that will materialise.

09:37 PM BST

75 minutes: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

Palace so comfortable now, the oles are starting. Slightly lost in the celebrations of the fourth goal was that Glasner replaced Hughes and Mateta with Riedewald and Édouard. Another small humiliation for United: Palace subbing their in-form striker because the job is done.

70 minutes: Crystal Palace 4 Man Utd 0

Tempers fraying now. Amrabat is booked for a raised boot, and Glasner is then shown a yellow card for rushing out of his technical area to appeal for further punishment. More cheers from the home fans as the ball runs away from Wan-Bissaka. That is before they break into a chorus of “you’re f------ s---!”

GOOOAAALL! Olise punishes Casemiro mistake and Palace have FOUR

What a night this is turning into for both of these clubs. Casemiro tries to shepherd the ball behind for a goal kick and was robbed of possession by Munoz, and Olise took it on and lashed the ball beyond Onana with a fierce left-footed shot. It went in the middle of the goal. United falling apart.

Crystal Palace's French midfielder #07 Michael Olise (L) celebrates with Crystal Palace's Austrian manager Oliver Glasner

66 minutes: Crystal Palace 3 Man Utd 0

Better football from United, who have marginally improved since they bolstered midfield with the introduction of Amrabat. Mainoo and Hojlund with a one-two around the box, and the striker went to ground claiming he had been fouled by Andersen, but it was outside the box and nothing doing.

63 minutes: Crystal Palace 3 Man Utd 0

Casemiro wins another header from a set-piece, but it flies straight at Henderson who beats it away. Attacking set-pieces is pretty much the only facet of the Brazilian’s game which is still functioning.

60 minutes: Crystal Palace 3 Man Utd 0

Ten Hag with a change: Amrabat on for Antony, which looks like a move to stem the bleeding. The game has gone, and so might European football at this rate. Arsenal and an improved Newcastle to come to Old Trafford next.

GOOOAALL! Mitchell adds Palace’s third

Palace had been knocking on the door for the killer goal and they have found it. Game over. United would be thankful to get out of here with a 3-0 defeat.

It came from the second phase following a corner. The ball dropped for Wharton near the right corner of the box, and he floated a lovely cross to the back stick with the inside of his left foot.

Andersen got away from his marker and knocked it across goal, and there was Mitchell for an easy tap-in.

Jonny Evans of Manchester United looks dejected as he looks back towards Casemiro and Diogo Dalot after Tyrick Mitchell

56 minutes: Crystal Palace 2 Man Utd 0

That would have been some goal. Eze with a pass into Olise at the edge of the area. Casemiro was attracted, opening up space for a backheel into Eze’s path but he curled his shot wide of the far post. He will feel he should have hit the target.

Then the pair are involved again, but Onana stands up to save Mitchel’s shot from a tight angle. Palace corner.

It drops for Hughes to hit on the volley, and Onana is called into action again to push the ball around the post.

53 minutes: Crystal Palace 2 Man Utd 0

That rather sums up Casemiro’s night. He crashes a header off the post before tucking away the rebound, but the flag was raised for offside. He was clearly the wrong side of the defender when the free-kick was taken. Correct decision.

Fans of Manchester United react during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United

50 minutes: Crystal Palace 2 Man Utd 0

First chance of the half is a Palace one. Wan-Bissaka struggling to keep up with Munoz’s overlapping run, and his cross found Eze. Maybe it was a hair behind the Palace attacker, who had to dig a shot out which Onana saved comfortably. Speaking of comfortable saves, Henderson catches a long-range Antony effort.

47 minutes: Crystal Palace 2 Man Utd 0

Palace should be thinking of one thing and one thing only: keep attacking and look for the third goal you would fancy them to score. United trying to knock it around in the early minutes of the half, but Henderson claims an aimless Casemiro ball forward.

09:05 PM BST

No changes for either side, which is more a reflection of United’s bench than their performance.

Jamie Carragher on Casemiro

This has got nothing to do with playing out of position, that could be in a holding midfield role. That is embarrassing. They need to bring him off, he has to come off the pitch. Nothing could be worse than Casemiro playing centre-back for Manchester United in this second half.

"It's shambolic, to be honest" 👀

"That is embarrassing" 😳



Ashley Young and @Carra23 didn't hold back on Manchester United's defending for Crystal Palace's first goal

Keith Hackett: Henderson was fouled

There was a clear nudge on Dean Henderson from Rasmus Hojlund as the goalkeeper was going to try and catch the ball. The officials came to the correct decision by ruling out the goal. All too often this season, offences against the keeper have gone unpunished and it is good to see a vigilant officiating team intervening at the right time.

Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace is fouled by Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United

Ashley Young on United’s set-up from a throw-in

I think looking at the first goal, it is crazy the way they are set up. Crystal Palace have got in front of them in their own half. You should let Crystal Palace go backwards not forwards, it is just one run from Olise. It’s shambolic to be honest. Casemiro, I don’t know what he’s doing to be honest. Olise just walks past him, it is so easy.

Manchester United throw-in at Palace

HT: Crystal Palace 2 Man Utd 0

This is not a shock nor a surprise. It is not fighting performance by a plucky team or a smash and grab. The better team with better players on the pitch is winning. And everyone involved knows it. United have been outclassed and outfought. Palace completely superior.

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen and teammates look dejected after Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta

45 minutes+3: Crystal Palace 2 Man Utd 0

Eze with another opening before the break, but he could not pick out Olise in the penalty area. It all stemmed from Palace staying compact and narrow, letting Onana have the ball, before the inevitable aimless long ball. From there, Palace could turn United around.

45 minutes: Crystal Palace 2 Man Utd 0

We are into three minutes of added time. I think every United fan would take the whistle now.

43 minutes: Crystal Palace 2 Man Utd 0

United finishing the half with some possession, but it is entirely unthreatening. When Palace break forward with Munoz and Olise down the right, they look the more likely to score a third. I’m not sure Ten Hag has the tools to change this, in more ways than one.

08:42 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! The man in form Mateta scores again

Jonny Evans left one on one against Mateta and it looks like he is playing in roller skates. The striker twists him up something rotten, before driving into the box and unleashing a powerful shot beyond Onana from a tight angle. Cracking finish, but unfortunately for Evans it is one of those pieces of defending that will be memed.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United

Jonny Evans of Manchester United looks dejected after Jean-Philippe Mateta

38 minutes: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Wharton with another well-timed tackle in the middle of the park. United looking toothless up front, even if they are seeing a little more possession. Their passing is not really moving Palace around or drawing players out of position. Hojlund is game but starved of service. I’d forgotten Antony was playing.

34 minutes: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Wan-Bissaka gets forward to cross from the left, but Hojlund’s flicked effort was always going wide with him well beyond the near post. Olise and Eze are playing like they know they are the best players on the pitch. The kind of ‘technical arrogance’ players in United shirts used to possess.

32 minutes: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Wharton with a lovely clipped pass over the top of the United defence, and Onana had the chest the ball down and slice out for a throw well outside of his penalty area. All things considered, that was a decent result considering all the things that could have gone wrong.

29 minutes: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

As Erik ten Hag was chuntering about the disallowed goal, Mainoo left Onana short with a poor backpass, but the goalkeeper won the battle of wits against Olise who unsuccessfully tried to round him. Then it’s Palace’s turn to be furious as Andersen is penalised for a late challenge on Hojlund, despite getting a toe to the ball. Casemiro’s delivery is woeful.

27 minutes: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

United have the ball in the net, but the referee belatedly gives a foul for a Hojlund push on Henderson. Challenges on goalkeepers in the news again in the Premier League. A header spooned into the air and under Henderson’s crossbar, and it looked a fair enough challenge from Hojlund to ease the ball into the net. After two or three seconds, Jarred Gillett blew his whistle.

Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson makes a save

24 minutes: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Olise with space to shoot first time in the United box again, but his side-foot effort was straight at Onana. Before that, Wharton was rewarded for his reading of the game again with a regain just outside the box. Casemiro is floundering at centre-back.

This might be a chance for United to improve their fortunes: quick feet from Garnacho wins a free-kick in a shooting position. Eriksen’s takes...deflected behind for the corner.

Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount of Manchester United look dejected after their side concedes the first goal scored by Michael Olise

21 minutes: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Palace’s front three are letting Evans, Casemiro and Onana pass the ball among themselves under little pressure, they are just screening the passes into midfield.

Palace find so much space in the middle of the pitch again after a turnover, with Olise releasing Munoz on the overlap. The wing-back returns the favour, but Olise’s poked effort struck his own man Mateta. Half a chance to double the lead.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise (second right) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Premier League match

18 minutes: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Mason Mount with half a chance on the volley after the ball flicked up at the edge of the box, but his attempt was blocked. Great work in the Palace midfield from Wharton, intercepting Casemiro’s pass before winning a second ball and therefore a free-kick for his team.

15 minutes: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Who knows how many more times Palace fans will get to watch Olise at Selhurst (in a Palace shirt), so they are untitled to enjoy every last piece of skill and quality. Hughes with a tigerish tackle in midfield, which has the crowd on their feet again. Mason Mount passes the ball straight out play, and that is another reason for the home fans to cheer.

Michael Olise. Just a brilliant, brilliant footballer. He's sent Casemiro to the turf with one twist of his hips, then run 30 yards and buried a low finish into the corner. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) May 6, 2024

GOOOOAAALLL! Olise scores for Palace

It had been a sleepy start until then, but Selhurst Park is alive. It’s an excellent individual goal from Olise, who rolled Eriksen in midfield and then left Casemiro on the turf, before carrying the ball completely uncontested into the penalty area and chopping a shot into the bottom corner. United’s defence just parted and allowed Olise to pick his spot under no pressure. Dreadful defending.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester Unite

12 minutes: Crystal Palace 0 Man Utd 0

Eriksen tries to send Garnacho away with a quickly taken free-kick but Henderson’s starting position was good and he collected at the edge of his penalty area.

10 minutes: Crystal Palace 0 Man Utd 0

Eze gets a gasp from the crowd for a nutmeg, but he then lost the ball at the edge of United’s area. Palace maybe a bit tentative with the ball so far, but they look solid without it. United happy just to play passes a long way from goal and dampen the atmosphere a touch.

8 minutes: Crystal Palace 0 Man Utd 0

Henderson looks for a long ball forward to Mateta, who wanted a free-kick after rolling Mainoo but the United manager simply stood his ground.

Almost an opening for Hojlund after United won a second ball in midfield, but Andersen did well on the stretch to toe the ball away from him.

6 minutes: Crystal Palace 0 Man Utd 0

United putting their foot on the ball but most of their passes have been in front of Palace’s shape. Mainoo tries to inject some tempo with a chipped pass forward, but it skips through for a Palace goal kick. Neither goalkeeper has been tested yet.

4 minutes: Crystal Palace 0 Man Utd 0

Onana with a wayward kick into midfield which was intercepted. United yet to enjoy much possession in the Palace half, their attempts at playing short are not really going anywhere. Palace go back to Henderson but his diagonal pass towards Munoz was too strong.

2 minutes: Crystal Palace 0 Man Utd 0

United trying to make an energetic start out of possession, but Palace are soon into their stride. Evans with a slightly ugly clearance from a Mitchell cross, before an Olise pass into the box flicks behind for a Palace corner. They take it short, and Mount does well to tackle Eze. Mitchell then produces a nice turn into the box, too sharp for Casemiro, but Evans did well to get a toe in.

KICK OFF!

Palace get the game started. United are playing in all white.

The players are on their way out at Selhurst Park

To the sound of Glad All Over. Palace fans have surely never felt this confident about a game against United, even if that is shaped by the team news. The crowd are expectant.

There is a live sighting of RefCam

Match referee Jarred Gillett wearing a camera ahead of the Premier League match at Selhurst Park

07:45 PM BST

Jonny Evans straight back into Manchester United’s team

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen with teammates during the warm up before the match

Ten Hag on a tough task for United

We need to be in Europe and we have two opportunities. It’s so extreme, I’ve never had that experience, but we trust the players, we line up and let’s go for it. It’s down to us to match them and play our game. They did great under Roy Hodgson but now they change a lot, new manager and new vision. Very physical team and very creative when attacking.

Glasner on the differences between the Premier League and Bundesliga

The long extra time this season is one thing that is unique this season in the Premier League. And I think there are not so many fouls whistled by the referee. I said to my assistants, I think in Germany there are at least an extra 10 to 15 foul per game. So it’s fluent and a lot of intensity.

Michael Olise will have Palace fans on the edge of their seat tonight

Michael Olise is destined for bigger things than Crystal Palace and tonight represents a chance for him to demonstrate to United (and all other watching clubs) why he is worth a look this summer. Olise’s a huge talent, and he certainly would improve a team like United.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League matc

Bruno Fernandes missing a game is a rare occurrence

United’s injury crisis is absolutely brutal, as evidenced by their bench tonight, and the latest to join the list is Bruno Fernandes. This is the first United match in 2024 that Fernandes has not started. He has started all but one of their games since November 1.

A new innovation tonight

Jarred Gillett will use a head-mounted ‘RefCam’ to offer “further insight and education into the demands of officiating” during tonight’s game. Tom Morgan has the full story here.

Referee Jarred Gillett seen wearing a RefCam head camera during a pre match briefing which will be worn for the first time by a Premier League match

Man Utd’s interim CEO Jean-Claude Blanc is in attendance

Interim CEO Jean-Claude Blanc of Manchester United

Pretty blunt from Glasner on United’s potential weaknesses

I think the goal difference says a lot. 52 goals for so they are dangerous offensively but 51 against shows they have had some problems defending. We will get space, but it still down to us to use this space.

Manchester United team news: Mount starts for first time in seven months

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Mount, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Diallo, Heaton, Collyer, Amass, Ogunneye, Jackson, Wheatley

Crystal Palace team news: Olise and Eze start with Guehi on the bench

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Ward, Guehi, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Matthews, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi

Manchester United's Casemiro arriving at the stadium during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United

United 19th in the league for xG against in 2024

“That is a startling number, that is as bad as it gets,” says Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football.

Manchester United Monday Night Football

Mason Mount at least one player United have back from injury

Mason Mount of Manchester United arrives at the ground ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United

Jamie Carragher on West Ham and Moyes parting ways

I think it’s a great decision all round, for everybody. I think it gives the West Ham fans the chance to give him the salute he deserves in the next home game. You have to go to 1980 and John Lyall when they won the FA Cup, he was the manager who got them to third in 1986. To win a European trophy is pretty special, and he deserved that for his managerial career in the Premier League.

Manchester United underdogs against Crystal Palace

Fancy yourselves as a defender and live in the south London area? Get yourself down to Selhurst Park and you might get a game for Manchester United, who find themselves horribly short of numbers at the back.

Say what you will about Harry Maguire, but he at least provide a minimum level of competency as a Premier League defender and is one of United’s more spirited players, as well as being an aerial threat in both boxes. Losing Maguire to a muscle injury, with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw already on the sidelines, is a major blow. Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay are also doubts for Erik ten Hag’s team.

It’s quite something when bookmakers have United priced as big as 9/4 for a game against Palace, but that also reflects the feelgood factor around the London club since the appointment of Oliver Glasner. Palace are unbeaten since losing to Manchester City, a run which has featured impressive wins over West Ham, Liverpool and Newcastle. Glasner has made a strong impression, but Palace also have Marc Geuhi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze fit again. Just as under Roy Hodgson, they are a different proposition with that trio available. Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is in sensational form with eight goals in 10 league games.

Guehi has been linked with a summer move away from Selhurst Park, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool touted as potential destinations. Glasner, though, remains relaxed over any transfer speculation.

“I am always optimistic because all these players have contracts with Crystal Palace,” he said.

“It is May and many situations can change, so nothing is 100 per cent.

”(Marc) is under contract, he’s a good player, he’s our captain, so I am very positive and confident that he plays for Crystal Palace (next season).”

Full team news on the way shortly.

