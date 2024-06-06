Manchester United hold three-way talks in attempt to secure Varane replacement

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of a new centre-back to replace Raphael Varane this summer.

Prior to the FA Cup final, Varane confirmed that he would be leaving Man United at the end of the season. Although his tenure at Old Trafford was marred with injury setbacks, he no doubt made a noticeable impact during his three seasons at the club.

Having played a vital role in United’s League Cup victory last season, Varane returned to the field for United one last time during the FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City. While regarded as the underdogs, United surprised spectators with a solid all-round performance, beating their bitter rivals 2-1 to lift the FA Cup trophy. For one last time, Varane and Lisandro Martinez were able to prove just how effective their defensive partnership was.

In fact, Martinez took to Instagram to thank Varane for his contributions to the club, including the pair’s impressive partnership at the back.

With Varane’s departure dealing a massive blow to the club, United are now looking to fill the enormous hole left behind by the 2018 World Cup winner.

CaughtOffside report that United have entered talks with three centre-backs who have been heavily linked with the club. They are Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou, Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Although the publication also names Antonio Silva from Benfica and Leny Yoro from Lille as potential targets, no active talks between the players and United were mentioned.

On the other hand, the article claimed that Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof are attracting interest from clubs in Serie A, the Premier League, and the Saudi Pro League, thereby suggesting that a widespread overhaul could be on the table.

Landing Branthwaite could be challenging, with United and Everton reportedly £30 million regarding the player’s valuation. While Everton are allegedly demanding £70 million, United appear to only be willing to pay as much as £40 million.

United appear to be better poised to sign Inacio, who has a release clause of roughly €60 million. United are believed to be advancing toward a deal with Sporting Lisbon for the defender.

In order to sign Kossounou, United may have to compete with Liverpool, who are also reportedly eyeing a move.

Conceding 58 goals in the Premier League and ending the season on a -1 goal difference, it’s clear that United need fresh talent in defence in order to tighten up at the back.

As a result, any moves to advance deals with the club’s defensive targets would be warmly welcomed by expectant United fans.





