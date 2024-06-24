Manchester United handed potential boost in Jarrad Branthwaite pursuit

Newcastle United have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which could benefit Manchester United in their ongoing Jarrad Branwathite pursuit.

It has been suggested that Newcastle’s attempts to sign the England striker could blow any chance of United signing Branthwaite, despite personal terms already being agreed upon with the player.

Everton are trying to work within the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, having been docked points for not doing so last season. They know a repeat of that could see them fall into another relegation scrap.

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle had been in talks with Calvert-Lewin but a £40million deal has proved too costly.

Clubs like Everton are keeping an eye on June 30 as an unofficial deadline, with money earned before that date taken into account when the Premier League assesses whether they have stayed within the PSR boundaries.

With United hopeful that Everton will drop their £70million demands for Branthwaite, Newcastle’s pursuit of Calvert-Lewin meant the Toffees had another way to generate revenue ahead of June 30.

Everton may need to change their tune since Calvert-Lewin’s potential switch to Newcastle is off of the table.

Only time will tell.

