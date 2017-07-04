Manchester United: ‘Frustrated’ Jose Mourinho is Putting Transfer Pressure on His Boss

Jose Mourinho has grown “frustrated” by Manchester United’s failure to make more than one signing so far this summer, according to reports.

United confirmed the capture of Swedish center back Victor Lindelof from Benfica last month for £31 million ($40 million), but Mourinho’s wish list is far from complete.

At the end of last season, after United won the Europa League, its third trophy of the season, Mourinho said he was “tired of football” and would be leaving transfer dealings to Ed Woodward, the club’s vice-chairman.

The Portuguese manager is believed to want at least three further signings, strengthening different departments of his squad. The midfield and attack are the two main areas Mourinho is focusing on, with Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata the two top targets.

United will fly to Los Angeles on Sunday to begin its pre-season tour of the United States, and Mourinho wanted to see the new arrivals ready to board the flight with his team, according to the Daily Mirror.

Matic is expected to cost United £40 million but Chelsea is waiting on the arrival of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko before allowing the 28-year-old Serbian to leave Stamford Bridge.

Morata, 24, is a direct replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the 35-year-old Swede was released by United at the end of last season, having finished the campaign as the team’s top scorer. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid is holding out for £79 million for Morata.

Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic was also said to be a target for United this summer with Mourinho keen to have a deal complete this week. According to Sky Italia, an improved offer of £40 million has been made to bring the Croatia forward to Old Trafford.

LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the opponents for United’s tour of the States.

