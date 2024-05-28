Manchester United forward García linked with move to Clausura 2024 winners CF Monterrey

Manchester United forward Lucía García is being linked with a move to Clausura 2024 Liga MX Femenil champions CF Monterrey.

The Spanish international is out of contract with The Red Devils this summer, although Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner is keen to retain the player for the 2024/2025 campaign.

García will naturally have clubs chasing her signature this summer off the back of a season which saw her net eight goals in 32 games for Manchester United in all competitions and reports within the Mexican game, most notably from well-respected journalist Diego Armando Medina, have linked the player with a move to Clausura 2024 Liga MX Femenil winners CF Monterrey.

Manchester United signed García on a free transfer in summer 2022 after the player opted to leave former club Athletic Bilbao. The forward has consistantly impressed in England. In her two seasons playing in the Barclays Women’s Super League, García has scored 11 goals in 42 matches, a real feat given the fact that she has started just half of those matches. It is fair to say that the forward has been one of the top performers for The Red Devils this season.

While the latest reports are linking García with a move to Mexico, her future is still very much under a cloud. As mentioned above, Manchester United boss Skinner has insisted that he wants to keep García beyond the summer while the player herself recently declared that she is happy at her current club and hasn’t commented on her plans beyond 30 June 2024 when her contract is set to expire. García’s long-term plans are sure to become much clearer in the next four or five weeks.