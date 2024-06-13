Manchester United following Matthijs de Ligt amid his struggles at Bayern Munich

INEOS, after conducting a thorough end-of-season review, have decided to keep Erik ten Hag at the helm at Manchester United beyond this summer.

Multiple reports have suggested that INEOS intend to approach the upcoming transfer window with their own plans instead of following the manager’s wish list.

In the previous two summers, the club largely attempted to sign players who had worked with the manager in the past.

However, INEOS’ supposed stance has not stopped rumours linking the club with moves for Ten Hag’s former players this summer as well.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Bayern Munich are prepared to sell Matthijs de Ligt. The former Ajax sensation, now 24, has struggled to live up to expectations in Munich.

Under Thomas Tuchel, he often failed to start ahead of Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, and even Eric Dier. It appears he is not considered an important part of Vincent Kompany’s project either.

However, De Ligt is seemingly still highly-rated across Europe, and in particular, Manchester. He has been described as a “top player” who has a “top mentality” as well.

According to Florian Plettenberg, United are “closely monitoring” the situation of the Dutch international. The journalist added that Ten Hag remains a big admirer of his former Ajax leader.

🚨🆕🔴 Understand Manchester United is closely monitoring the situation of Matthijs de Ligt! Erik ten Hag is still a big fan of de Ligt, and #MUFC is looking for a new center-back. De Ligt is allowed to leave FC Bayern for a suitable offer. Also, because Ito will sign today… pic.twitter.com/RGEXcBYEws — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 13, 2024

With Bayern edging closer to securing Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen, De Ligt is expected to fall further down the pecking order.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have a very thin backline. Raphaël Varane has already departed Old Trafford upon the expiration of his contract and Jonny Evans’ future remains up in the air.

Lisandro Martinez is the only true elite centre-back at Ten Hag’s disposal. Considering how the Dutch coach got the best out of De Ligt in Amsterdam, his signing could both increase United’s options in defence and elevate their overall quality.

Having said that, United may have to wait until the conclusion of this summer’s Euros to hold serious talks with the Dutch defender as it is understood he is totally focused on the tournament.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.





