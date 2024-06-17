Manchester United Focus Recruitment On Priority Position

Manchester United are prioritising getting a centre-back before turning their attention towards signing a midfielder and a striker, according to Manchester World.

With Erik ten Hag staying at Old Trafford, the club are now focused on backing their manager with new signings this summer.

Manchester United are in the market for a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that the club are now focused on signing a centre-back first before turning to other positions.

Jarrad Branthwaite is their top defensive target and the club have already agreed personal terms with the Everton defender.

However, Everton have already rejected their initial £35m bid and are insisting on getting somewhere close to £70m.

Manchester United are in no mood to pay such figures and are prepared to look at other targets if Everton refuse to compromise.

Signing a defender is their main priority before they can turn their attention towards their midfield and forward line.