Manchester United fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League season

The fixtures for the 2024-25 Premier League season have been released with Manchester United opening up the campaign at home to Fulham.

Erik ten Hag’s team take on the Cottagers in the first fixture of the new season, hosting the West Londoners on Friday August 16th at Old Trafford.

United endured a difficult domestic campaign last term to finish eighth in the table, the club’s lowest league finish of the Premier League era, though success in the FA Cup has increased optimism ahead of 2024-25.

The Red Devils take on arch-rivals Liverpool at home on August 31st, with the rematch against the Merseysiders at Anfield on January 4.

The first Manchester Derby of the season is scheduled to take place against Manchester City on December 14 at the Etihad, before the rivals reunite at Old Trafford on April 5th.

United travel to Wolves on Boxing Day and end their campaign with a home clash against Aston Villa on May 25th.

Manchester United Premier League fixtures for 2024-25:

AUGUST

16: Fulham (H)

24: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

31: Liverpool (H)

SEPTEMBER

14: Southampton (A)

21: Crystal Palace (A)

28: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

OCTOBER

5: Aston Villa (A)

19: Brentford (H)

26: West Ham (A)

NOVEMBER

2: Chelsea (H)

9: Leicester City (H)

23: Ipswich Town (A)

30: Everton (H)

DECEMBER

3: Arsenal (A)

7: Nottingham Forest (H)

14: Manchester City (A)

21: Bournemouth (H)

26: Wolves (A)

29: Newcastle United (H)

JANUARY

4: Liverpool (A)

15: Southampton (H)

18: Brighton (H)

25: Fulham (A)

FEBRUARY

1: Crystal Palace (H)

15: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

22: Everton (A)

26: Ipswich Town (H)

MARCH

8: Arsenal (H)

15: Leicester City (A)

APRIL

1: Nottingham Forest (A)

5: Manchester City (H)

12: Newcastle United (A)

19: Wolves (H)

26: Bournemouth (A)

MAY

3: Brentford (A)

10: West Ham (H)

18: Chelsea (A)

25: Aston Villa (H)

