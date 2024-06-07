Manchester United Make First Move For This Ligue 1 Defender: What Will He Bring?

Lille’s French defender #15 Leny Yoro celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Toulouse FC (TFC) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, northern France on November 12, 2023. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Yoro showed great signs this season at the backline. He featured in 44 games and netted three goals. He averaged 1.1 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 3 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The centre-back is an intelligent reader who tries to stop the threats with his positioning. He remains calm under pressure and exhibits good ball-handling skills. He also steps higher on the pitch to support offence whenever required.

Manchester United suffered badly in the backline due to injuries and bad form of key players. Moreover, Raphael Varane left the club at the end of his contract. Hence, they need to rejuvenate their defence if they wish to fight for trophies next season.

The pursuit of Leny Yoro should be a good move as the youngster has high potential. He has all the traits to succeed at a high-level club like United. He has a lot of room to improve and can emerge as an elite defender if given proper guidance and game time.

As the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans aren’t ageing backwards, the Red Devils need a long-term defender. Yoro can fulfil that requirement and can partner up with Lisandro Martinez to form a formidable centre-back duo in the Premier League.