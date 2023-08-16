Manchester United in ‘final stages’ of Mason Greenwood investigation

Manchester United say they are working “through the final stages” of their internal investigation into Mason Greenwood having completed the “fact-finding phase”.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six months ago that the case had been discontinued.

The forward has remained suspended by United throughout this period and the club are now close to announcing their decision on his future, having shelved plans to do it before their Premier League opener.

Club statement. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 16, 2023

A club statement read: “Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain.

“We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that chief executive Richard Arnold told the club’s executive leadership in the first week of August that United were planning to bring Greenwood back.

The academy graduate has scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.