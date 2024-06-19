Manchester United fans universally against Gareth Southgate becoming next manager at Old Trafford

After a disastrous second season in charge at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag’s position as first team coach looked under huge threat before the FA Cup final.

However, an impressive display against Manchester City at Wembley secured back-to-back trophies for Ten Hag and saved his job at Old Trafford in the process.

During the weeks in and around the final, United were linked with multiple names to replace the Dutchman, including England boss, Gareth Southgate.

Southgate was believed to be favoured by INEOS who have a strong personal relationship with the former Premier League defender.

However, the prospect of Southgate swapping the Three Lions for the Red Devils wasn’t met positively by the Old Trafford faithful.

Supporters seem universal in their lack of enthusiasm toward the former Middlesbrough coach, something backed up by a group at a fans’ dinner.

As reported by The Athletic, a United legend attended the dinner and asked for a show of hands on who would be happy with the appointment of Southgate.

The results were emphatic with not one person from the floor raising their hand in support of the 53-year-old.

The club legend was reportedly “taken back” by the response and said he’d make sure the powers at be at United were made aware of the consensus.

Whether fan backlash played a part in United’s final decision or not, Ten Hag has been granted a third season in Manchester and will be desperate to get off to a good start in the new campaign.

United have the perfect opportunity to do just that with Fulham visiting the Theatre of Dreams on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Southgate, on the other hand, will be hoping for success in the European Championships this summer in what is likely to be his final tournamemt in charge of the national side.

England continue thier quest for glory against Denmark tomorrow (Thursday), after getting off to a winning start in their opening group game against Serbia.





