Manchester United fans make feelings on Erik ten Hag clear in poll result

Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United is uncertain (The FA via Getty Images)

Most Manchester United fans favour the club keeping Erik ten Hag as manager, according to a new poll, as the Dutchman awaits his fate amid talks over his future.

Ten Hag’s position appears to still be uncertain despite leading the Old Trafford club to FA Cup triumph at Wembley on Saturday to secure a Europa League spot next season.

The former Ajax boss had endured a difficult campaign in the Premier League, though, guiding Manchester United to an eighth-placed finish.

Speculation that the club may move on from Ten Hag intensified ahead of the cup final after a report claimed that he would be sacked regardless of the result.

But polling from the Manchester Evening News suggests that he retains the support of the club’s fans, with 78 per cent of 10,000 respondents indicating that they would like him to stay.

Erik ten Hag retains the backing of most Manchester United supporters (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Only 39 per cent had wanted Ten Hag to remain in charge into the final year of a three-year contract when asked after the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co-chairman Joel Glazer are leading a review of the club’s season with assistance from Sir Dave Brailsford, director of sport at Ineos, and Jason Wilcox, recently installed as technical director.

Representatives of United have already spoken to the camps of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank to prepare for the event that Ten Hag is sacked.