Manchester United fan-favourite reflects on a disappointing 23/24 campaign ‘personally and as a team’

One of Manchester United’s most notable absentees throughout last season’s debilitating injury crisis was undoubtedly Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine endured 12 months of some of the most torrid luck on the injury front that a player can be dealt. Initially, his maiden Red Devils campaign ended prematurely after he fractured a foot metatarsal in April 2023, ruling him out of the remainder of the term as well as the subsequent FA Cup final.

Having returned to full fitness over the pre-season break, Martinez entered the 2023/2024 campaign with hopes of picking up where he left off. He has been an integral starter since he was signed by Erik ten Hag last summer so if he’s available, he’s in the starting 11.

However, it took just four weeks until the centre-half suffered a re-aggravation of the metatarsal fracture and had to undergo a second surgery in hopes of correcting the problem in September. He was consequently out of action for four months.

Making his second return from the same injury at the beginning of the year, Martinez made one off-the-bench cameo and two starts in the Premier League. In his third outing, he clashed with West Ham United’s Vladimir Coufal and sustained a knee complaint that rendered him unavailable for just over a month.

Fans then started to ponder whether Martinez – or the club – were actually cursed when he suffered a calf strain in training that dealt him his third setback in a single season.

Thankfully, he reached match fitness in time to play 73 minutes of the FA Cup final last month before going on to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Martinez lifts lid on a turbulent campaign

When reflecting on such a tumultuous term, Martinez told Ole: “It was not a good season personally and, as a team, too.

“But you have to be prepared for when these things happen, these types of injuries. And you have to learn from them. I have to take it as an experience and be very strong – physically and mentally. Today, I feel excellent. I have to focus on what is happening now, in the present.”

The defender is currently gearing up for the Copa America with Argentina, along with fellow Red Alejandro Garnacho.

