Manchester United Faces PSG Competition in €45M Race for Bayer Leverkusen Defender to Bolster Backline

Paris Saint-Germain have to bolster their center-back position this summer, and over the last few months, there’s been various names in the rumor mill with the latest name comes from Bayer Leverkusen.

While LOSC Lille’s Leny Yoro seems to be the top target for PSG, the teenager has his heart on joining Real Madrid. As a result, the club needs to look at other alternatives to improve their central defense.

According to transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano, one of the alternate names that the reigning Ligue 1 champions have in mind is Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

The 25-year-old is under contract with the German side until 2028, so they don’t have to sell unless an offer comes that meets their asking price. Nonetheless, PSG aren’t the only club linked to Tapsoba in recent weeks.

🔴🔵 Paris Saint-Germain want to advance fast on personal terms for Lutsharel Geertruida as there's also interest from Premier League clubs. PSG still didn't send formal proposal to Feyenoord. Geertruida, Tapsoba and dream target Yoro (priority Real Madrid) on PSG shortlist. pic.twitter.com/GJDPiqG9ej — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2024

A recent report revealed that Manchester United are interested in Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite but won’t be held to ransom if the Toffees seek a quick deal. However, one of their alternate targets is also Tapsoba, and so the player is having high-profile suitors.

As for how much the player could cost, Transfermarkt puts his value at €45 million, but with Manchester United and PSG involved, that price could be higher.