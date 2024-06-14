Manchester United face tricky obstacle to complete Branthwaite transfer

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Jarrad Branthwaite.

It was nice to see the transfer window open this morning following more positive news from United as the club makes advances to sign its first player this summer.

However, United face tough negotiations with Everton over Branthwaite’s transfer fee.

Sky Sports claims United are keen on getting a deal for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite over the line quickly, although could face a tough time in negotiating a fees since the Toffees are holding out for £70m.

United cannot fall for the trap of overspending this summer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be mindful of United’s position within Premier League spending rules. The new co-owners don’t want these restrictions to harness United for the future, so they must tackle it now.

Perhaps we can take advantage of Everton given how they are also facing financial problems.

Everton were deducted points in the Premier League last season for breaching loss limits over the past two cycles. The end date for the current three-year accounting period is June 30, so they have until then to make their books read better by selling their most prized asset.

Hopefully, United don’t take too long to reach an agreement with Everton.

