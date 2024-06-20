Manchester United to face off against Arsenal for CF Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra

Manchester United are ready to battle with Arsenal for Valencia CF midfielder Javi Guerra.

The Red Devils are likely to sell Casemiro this summer and it has been recently reported that Christian Eriksen wants to leave the club.

Whilst there is a chance that Sofyan Amrabat may stay, there is also a high probability that United will choose not to make his time at Old Trafford permanent.

The Red Devils have already been linked to midfield reinforcements such as Joao Neves and Youssouf Fofana but they have also been credited with an interest in the Spanish midfielder.

TeamTalk report that “Manchester United and Arsenal are both keen to reinforce in midfield this summer and reports suggest they’re ‘battling’ to sign the same La Liga star.”

“The 21-year-old is considered one of the most exciting youngsters in La Liga and made 36 league appearances in 2023/24, scoring four goals and making one assist”.

He also possesses a release clause of £85m but Valencia are “reportedly willing to listen to lower offers. This has caught the attention of Man Utd and Arsenal who are seriously considering launching offers for Guerra in the coming weeks.”

It is even reported that United could get wonderful value for money as “Valencia would allow Guerra to leave for £25m this summer, making him relatively cheap for a player with his potential.”

The Spaniard is seen as a replacement for Casemiro and “fits into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s philosophy and plan to bring hot prospects to Old Trafford.”

United have been linked to the midfielder for months as it was reported here that United led the race for him in December and even made contact for a move in January this year.

The starlet has been described as “a midfielder who pushes forward, with ability to find teammates between lines with vertical line breaking passes. Javi Guerra also excels in avoiding pressure by carries, as he possesses a powerful burst of speed in the first metres with the ball on his feet, being able to easily break defensive lines.”

He is also said to possess “remarkable long passing” which would only help United’s build up game.

From potential, age and price, Guerra would seem a sound fit for what INEOS aim to create at United and would certainly be an exciting prospect to pair with Kobbie Mainoo moving forward.





