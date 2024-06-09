Manchester United Face Competition For This OGC Nice Player: Will They Get Him?

Jean-Clair Todibo started his career at Toulouse before moving to Barcelona in 2019. However, he failed to impress there and subsequently was loaned out to multiple clubs. Later on, he made a permanent switch to OGC Nice after arriving as a loanee.

Nice’s French defender #06 Jean-Clair Todibo reacts during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Le Havre AC at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, south-eastern France, on May 10, 2024. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Since then, Tadibo has been an asset for the Ligue 1 side and has established himself as a reliable name on the team sheet. He featured in 33 games this season and assisted three goals. He averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 3.1 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The French defender plays as a centre-back and is very progressive at times. He has good abilities on the ball and is press-resistant. He is also effective at tackles and doesn’t crumble in one-on-one situations. Important to mention that the player has also improved his aerial play in recent months.

A fill of Raphael Varane?

Manchester United need to sign a new quality defender as Raphael Varane has left the club at the end of his contract. Even Jonny Evans’ future at Old Trafford is under scrutiny as he is yet to sign a new contract though he reportedly wants to stay.

Hence, the Red Devils shouldn’t take any risk and must bring in a new centre-back. The pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo could be a great move considering his quality. He has ample experience and would be a fine fit at Manchester United and the English League.

The 24-year-old can partner up with Lisandro Martinez to form the heart of the backline. The former’s speed and aerial dominance will be the key factors. However, the Red Devils will have to crack a deal with Nice. As things stand, the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are also interested in the youngster.