Manchester United face AC Milan in Europa League last 16

The Telegraph

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to Manchester United with AC Milan is the headline tie after the draw for the Europa League last-16 was made. The 39-year-old striker established himself as a fan favourite during his short spell at Old Trafford, scoring in the Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs in 2016/17. Arsenal have been drawn against Olympiacos and will return to the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, which hosted Thursday's round of 32 second leg against Benfica due to Covid-19 restrictions. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have been drawn against Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb while Rangers' reward for beating Antwerp is a clash against Slavia Prague. Manchester United v AC Milan The tie of the round, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming up against his former side. The Swede is still going strong at the age of 39, scoring 16 goals in 20 appearances for his club this season. Ibrahimovic spent two seasons at United and was their matchwinner in the 2017 League Cup final against Southampton, when he scored twice at Wembley. In all, he scored an impressive 28 goals in 46 appearances for United in the 2016/17 campaign. Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire come off the bench as Manchester United cruise past Real Sociedad Milan are currently second in Serie A, four points behind leaders Inter. Their defence includes English centre-back Fikayo Tomori, who moved to Italy on loan in January. United will also need to watch out for Rafael Leao, the young Portuguese forward who has impressed this season. Milan are perhaps the most formidable opponent that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could have drawn at this stage of the competition. United have been eliminated from four of their five European knockout ties against the Italian giants - no side has knocked them out of European competition more often. Olympiacos v Arsenal A chance for revenge for Mikel Arteta’s side, who were dumped out of the Europa League by Olympiacos in last season’s knockout stages. The Greek side went through on away goals in February last year after a last-minute strike in extra time at the Emirates, on a night when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a glorious chance in the final minute. The tie also means a return to Athens for Arsenal, who played their “home” leg against Benfica in Greece on Thursday night. Olympiacos are familiar opponents for Arsenal - the two sides have previously met on 10 occasions across European competitions. Both teams have won five matches each. We saw the best and worst of Arsenal against Benfica but in Bukayo Saka they have a touch of stardust There will be a reunion for Arsenal with former defender Sokratis, who left the club in January following the termination of his contract in north London. He was not been included in Arteta’s Premier League and Europa League squads for this season. Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho’s side will face the leading side in Croatia, who are currently top of their domestic league. The two teams have met only once before in European competition, when Tottenham beat Dinamo 4-0 in the UEFA Cup in 2008/09. There is a connection between the clubs, though: Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder joined Tottenham from Dinamo in 2008 before he was sold to Real Madrid four years later. Dinamo overcame Russian side Krasnodar in the round of 32, winning 4-2 on aggregate. Slavia Prague v Rangers Steven Gerrard’s side face a challenging test after their dramatic 9-5 aggregate win over Antwerp in the previous round. Slavia Prague are a fine side, as they showed by knocking Leicester City out of the competition on Thursday night. The success of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, two players signed by West Ham United from Slavia last year, is further proof that there is genuine quality to be found in the Czech league. Rangers will need to keep an eye on teenage forward Abdallah Sima, who has scored 15 goals in 22 appearances this season. Full Uefa Europa League last-16 draw: Ajax Amsterdam vs Young Boys Dynamo Kyiv vs Villarreal AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk Olympiakos vs Arsenal Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United vs AC Milan Slavia Prague vs Rangers Granada vs Molde Ties to be played on March 11 and March 18