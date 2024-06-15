Manchester United Eyeing Move For This Bayern Munich Star: What Will He Bring To The Club?

Leon Goretzka started his career at VfL Bochum before switching to Schalke 04. After a long stint at the latter club, he joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018. Since then, he has been associated with The Bavarians and has won multiple trophies over the years.

Goretzka did decent enough despite Munich’s dismal performance this season. He featured in 42 games, netted six goals and provided 11 assists. He averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 1.5 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The German midfielder is a decent defender in one-on-one situations. However, he is an attacking-minded player who likes to go higher on the pitch whenever possible. He is technically sound, shoots powerfully into goal from outside the box and is brilliant in aerial duels.

Should Manchester United go for Leon Goretzka?

As Manchester United are likely to part ways with Casemiro ahead of next season, they are in the market for a replacement. The pursuit of Leon Goretzka could be a good move as he is a proven performer and an experienced campaigner.

Goretzka’s presence will help young Kobbie Mainoo help and evolve as a player. The 29-year-old can help in both defensive and attacking aspects of the game. His arrival will add depth and energy to the United’s midfield. He also seems open to accepting a new challenge in the summer.

Acquiring his services should cost around €40 million, which isn’t a big amount for the Red Devils. However, they will have to consider if they want to spend that much for a player who will turn 30 soon. The recent case with Casemiro didn’t go well with the management and they will give it a long thought for sure.