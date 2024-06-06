Manchester United eyeing cut-price deal for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri



Goalscoring proved to be a major problem for Manchester United last season as only two players breached double digits for goals scored in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were the lowest scorers among the top eight in the English top flight with Rasmus Hojlund emerging as top scorer with 16 goals in all competitions while Bruno Fernandes netted 15 times.

It was the Dane’s debut season and due to Anthony Martial’s perennial absence through injury and Marcus Rashford’s disastrous season, manager Erik ten Hag was forced to rely heavily on the 21-year-old.

Towards the end of the campaign, it looked like the Denmark international was clearly being overplayed as he struggled physically but the manager had not option but to keep playing him with the Glazers not backing Ten Hag last summer and in January.

Striker hunt

INEOS have plans of strengthening upfront but with finances tight and the defence and midfield also in need of reinforcements, a cut-price option might be the only move the new co-owners can make.

Real Madrid’s Joselu was mooted as an option and now, TeamTalk have relayed that the English giants could jump for Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla with the Spanish side open to a sale.

The Moroccan scored 20 goals in all competitions last season and registered three assists and has emerged as a consistent goalscorer for the seven-time Europa League winners in his five years at the club.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires in 2025 and the Andalusian outfit are open to a sale for only €15 million, something that would suit the 20-time English league champions.

“Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move to bring Youssef En-Nesyri to Old Trafford this summer after it was confirmed that Sevilla are willing to cash in on the prolific Morocco frontman for a bargain fee.

“The transfer of En-Nesyri has become a fundamental factor for Sevilla’s planning for next season, as it needs to make money with his transfer as soon as possible.

Reds eyeing Sevilla star

“The most logical thing would be for them to settle for an amount that was around €20-25m with the inclusion of bonuses, although there are voices that suggest that Sevilla would accept offers of around €15m.”

Finding the right partner for Hojlund will be crucial for United and they need to be careful so as not to stunt his development by bringing in another upcoming talent who would need time to adapt and would not be in a position to help from the get go.

A senior star, who is more of a target man, from whom the young Dane can learn from would be an ideal acquisition and the Morocco international would not complain too much about a lack of minutes and would be happy to help when required.

But fans would not be too pleased if this is INEOS’ plan as they would expect a better option than the Sevilla man. A lot will depend on the final budget and in which direction the club’s pursuit of various other targets goes.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



