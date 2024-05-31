Manchester United eye Chelsea defender as Ineos era begins

Manchester United are considering a move to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea as new minority owners Ineos begin their rebuild of the club.

Chalobah is a player that United have a long-standing interest in and it is understood that Chelsea will consider offers for the versatile defender in the region of £25m.

The West Londoners are expected to sanction the sale of at least one academy graduate before June 30 as the Blues look to remain compliant with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The sale of a homegrown player would count as complete profit on the club’s balance sheet and Chalobah, Conor Gallagher – who has just a year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge – and Armando Broja are options to depart.

According to the Independent, United view Chalobah as an option to strengthen their depleted defensive options.

Raphael Varane will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of next month and doubts remain over Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans. Chalobah, who was subject of interest from Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest in last summer’s transfer window, can operate centrally or at right-back.

The defender struggled with injury problems in 2023-24 and made just 10 league starts due to a thigh problem, but ended the season in strong form as Chelsea secured European qualification.

At 24, Chalobah would fit the profile of player the club’s new owners are keen to target in search of sustainable success.

