Manchester United eye bargain £12m deal for French defender

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defence this summer. The transfer kitty is smaller than what fans would like it to be, which means the club should be looking to conduct their business wisely in the transfer window.

Not every signing needs to cost £50m or more, especially if reports about Ineos wanting to target players aged 24 or below are true.

Why not identify talent before these players end up at Premier League clubs, who will look to fleece fellow English clubs with exaggerated price tags?

According to RMC Sport, United are eyeing a bargain £12million deal for RB Salzburg centre-back Oumar Solet.

Solet is expected to leave the Austrian side this summer as it’s their final opportunity to cash in on the player, given he has one year left to run on his current deal.

The 24-year-old has been linked with moves to Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart.

Solet, who starred in 21 league matches for Salzburg, has his struggled with injuries which may frighten off United. The Reds were bombarded with injuries and it left our defence depleted.

United join Guehi race

United have also been linked with Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi.

According to the Daily Mail, Guehi is subject of a race between United, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Guehi started for England in their Euro 2024 win over Serbia on Sunday night.

United have also agreed personal terms with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

