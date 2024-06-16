Manchester United eye £228m triple raid on Portuguese giants

Three Primeira Liga players are on Manchester United’s radar.

Manchester United are planning to spend big on the Portuguese market, as per Correio da Manha Weekend.

The report claims Manchester United are eyeing a £228million triple raid on Benfica.

Joao Neves, Antonio Silva and Fredrik Aursnes are the three players believed to be attracting significant interest from United.

Even though United need to sell players before adding recruits to the squad, the report claims United are ready to submit offers for the Benfica trio after Euro 2024. That means they need to speed up their selling game.

Neves, for instance, has a release clause worth more than £100m but United could try to negotiate a lower fee. In terms of the other two players, we’ve been linked with Silva while Fredrik is a new name for the gossip columns.

It seems a stretch to believe United will fork out over £220m on players from the Portuguese league at a time reports claim our transfer budget stands at a reported £50m…

None of this adds up. It’s just further proof we have entered silly season.

Joao Neves in action on Tuesday night

Benfica midfielder Joao Neves is a wanted man. Not just by Manchester United, but a host of other clubs and Benfica will be doing all they can to keep him this summer.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who seems to be very friendly with United captain Bruno Fernandes, will start for Roberto Martinez’s side against Poland in their Euro 2024 opener on Tuesday night.

Antonio Silva is likely to feature at centre-back, too.

We’ll be keeping an a close eye on how Fernandes and Diogo Dalot perform throughout the tournament.

