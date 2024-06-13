Manchester United express interest in Watford starlet set to star at Copa America

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Watford midfielder Yaser Asprilla.

It’s no secret that the Reds need to improve in midfield next season, and we can expect to see a few ageing players – Casemiro and Christian Eriksen — moved on.

Sofyan Amrabat’s future is up in the air following the expiry of his loan deal. United have an option to make that deal permanent but they have yet to decide whether they want to keep the Moroccan for another year.

The players frequently proved incapable of protecting the back four last season, with opposition teams easily finding routes into our box. Ten Hag will be keen to address this after learning he will remain United manager for a third campaign.

Colombian journalist Guillermo Arango has posted an update on X that Watford’s Yaser Asprilla is a player of interest to United.

Arango claims: “Yaser Asprilla is wanted by several European clubs. Brighton, Manchester United, Dortmund, AC Milan, Bologna, Betis and Real Sociedad have all shown interest in the player.”

The journalist adds that Watford are demanding £30 million for Asprilla’s signature.

Second-youngest player to ever appear for Colombia

Asprilla, 20, is a regular at Watford – playing 47 times and contributing 13 goal contributions. He has also made a positive start to his international career after earning four caps for Colombia and scoring twice for his country.

Colombia will be competing at the Copa America this summer, which gives us all a chance to see Asprilla in action against the best teams in the continent.

United need midfield reinforcements and Asprilla may be a player worth keeping an eye on. He certainly fits the profile of being under the age of 24 as United look to change their transfer strategy.

