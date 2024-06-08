Manchester United are expecting a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite to be done

Manchester United believe that a deal for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite will happen before the 30th of June.

The United defence was a shambles of the highest order last season, with 85 goals being conceded in all competitions.

The departure of Raphael Varane has meant that the Red Devils will prioritise a deal for a centre back this summer with names such as Gonçalo Inácio and Jean-Clair Todibo in the frame.

However, one name that has been mentioned much more frequently than anyone else’s is that of Everton’s 21 year old centre back and it seems the club are gaining in confidence that they can snap up the youngster.

The Liverpool Echo report that “there is a growing belief that Jarrad Branthwaite could be on his way to Manchester United from Everton.”

The outlet claims that it “understands that Old Trafford chiefs are now expecting a deal to be done for the centre-back before June 30, with Everton attempting to hold out for a £75 million fee.”

It is reported that Gareth Southgate’s decision to cut the player from the final England squad for Euro 2024 has given United an advantage as they can now begin discussions with the player and the Toffees.

“Everton have insisted that they will not be bullied into selling Branthwaite on the cheap with claims of a Goodison Park ‘fire sale’ this summer wide of the mark. And given the £80 million fee that United paid for Harry Maguire in 2019, the £75 million Chelsea paid for Wesley Fofana in 2022 and the £77 million Manchester City paid for Josko Gvardiol, the Blues consider their breakthrough star of the season to be in the same bracket.”

It is highly unlikely United would want to or even could reach a figure like that and according to recent reports, INEOS won’t allow the club to spend more than £60m on anyone given target.

Nonetheless, Everton face huge financial pressures to generate income before the 30th June due to their PSR problems and it is possible that the Toffees are just trying to get the biggest fee they possibly can, secure in the knowledge they will have to sell their jewel.

Such is their predicament that the side from Goodison Park were given two separate point deductions for financial problems this past season alone.

Branthwaite is by no means a universally popular choice with United fans but at 21, homegrown and Premier League proven, he very much seems to fit exactly what INEOS claim their vision is for Manchester United to follow. However, Everton’s price tag would have to come down substantially, especially as it is reported that players like Leny Yoro and Todibo are available for much less.





