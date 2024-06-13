Manchester United ‘expected’ to make a move for Chelsea target Michael Olise

Manchester United have had a slow start to the summer, having spent nearly three weeks after their final game of the season making a final decision on their manager’s future.

With Erik ten Hag now set to remain at the helm, United need to start making swift moves in the transfer market or else they risk losing priority targets to rival clubs.

In particular, they find themselves trailing Chelsea in the race to sign Michael Olise.

In the last few months, it has been widely reported that INEOS highly rate Olise, who scored 10 goals and assisted six times during the course of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The dynamic Frenchman has all the tools to strengthen United’s attack from the right-hand side. But earlier today, the Peoples Person relayed a report suggesting Chelsea have made a concrete move in their bid to sign Olise ahead of United.

Chelsea allegedly contacted Palace to ask for permission to formally approach the 22-year-old star with a view to striking an agreement on personal terms.

However, it seems United are not prepared to let Chelsea have a free run at Olise. According to Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils are “expected to also approach” the South London club.

The speed at which clubs are moving on Michael Olise is partly down to the player, who is in France's provisional Olympics squad, hoping to decide in the coming days or weeks on his future. Olise wants to carefully assess all suitors before deciding if a/which move is right.… pic.twitter.com/doPzePJQMT — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 13, 2024

Recent developments are understood to be down to Olise’s desire to make a decision on his future “in the coming days or weeks.”

Palace did well to keep hold of their star player last summer but the reported £60m release clause in Olise’s contract has intensified the possibility of his exit this summer, especially on the back of yet another promising season.

Meanwhile, United are edging closer to permanently cutting ties with their own right-winger, Mason Greenwood.

The Englishman has reportedly given his nod to Juventus, who are hoping to secure his services in the region of €30 million.

How the sale of Greenwood would impact United’s transfer plans amid their financial fair play regulations concerns remains to be seen.





